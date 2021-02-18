Suspect sought in Anderson bank robbery

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Anderson Thursday morning.

According to Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur, officers were called to the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of Broadway Street just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of a bank robbery.

Witnesses of the robbery told investigators a male suspect walked into the bank with a plastic bag, approached a bank teller and demanded cash. The suspect walked away from the scene after being given an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was used during the robbery and no one was injured, Sandefur said.

The suspect was seen walking east from the bank on Cross Street. He is approximately 6-feet tall and is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a surgical mask, dark-colored pants and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.