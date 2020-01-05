Suspect sought in Bloomington armed bank robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Monroe County are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Bloomington bank Saturday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Union Savings Bank located at 2237 Curry Pike in Bloomington Saturday around 1 p.m. He was armed with a black pistol.

Authorities say the suspect was given about $2,000 cash before he walked out of the bank.

A K-9 officer with the sheriff’s office was able to track the suspect south from the bank but authorities believe the man had a vehicle nearby.

The suspect is described as being about 6 foot 2 inches to 6 foot 4 inches tall and he seemed to be in his 40s.

If you recognize the suspect in the photos or if you have any information, you are asked to call 812-349-2822 or email investigations@co.monroe.in.us.