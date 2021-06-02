Crime Watch 8

Suspect sought in deaths of 3 young children, woman in Fort Wayne

The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron. Police say he is considered "armed and dangerous" and he was last seen driving the black truck pictured in this provided photo. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a suspect in the deaths of three young children and a woman Wednesday.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Gay Street for the report of an unknown problem. When they arrived to the scene they found three young children and a woman dead.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police have identified 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron as a suspect. He is six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds.

He was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford truck with license plate RASHAD.

Police say he may have dyed his hair red.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.