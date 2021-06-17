Crime Watch 8

Suspect sought in Fort Wayne bank robbery

A man robbed a bank in Fort Wayne on Thursday, June 17, police said. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne have identified a person of interest connected to a Thursday bank robbery.

Police are asking the public for information and the whereabouts of 49-year-old Bart Brandon Ely. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities were called to the Old National Bank located at 6430 W. Jefferson around 11 a.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery.

Responding officers were told a man walked into the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. Police say the suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery. The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the man was thin and was wearing dark-colored clothing and a face mask.

Attempts to track the suspect using a K-9 were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of Ely is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.