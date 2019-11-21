Suspect wanted after restaurant robbed, employees locked in freezer

Police are searching for the suspect in these photos. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a suspect after an east side fast food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint and the employees locked inside a freezer.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports the robbery occurred Nov. 4 at approximately 2:44 p.m. at the Dairy Queen located at 6245 E. Washington St.

Investigators report a man walked into the restaurant and asked to use the bathroom. They say the suspect then proceeded to walk up to the counter and pulled a small machine gun type weapon out of a black backpack.

The suspect told an employee to open the cash registers and hand him all of the money. The suspect then put all three employees inside the freezer.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimetips.org.