Suspect with multiple warrants sought after chase, hourslong search in Putnam County

Authorities in Putnam County are searching for Jeffrey Brown. He has multiple warrants and is accused of leading police on a chase in Greencastle Wednesday afternoon. (Provided Photo/Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Putnam County are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and led them on a chase through the county Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, detectives found Jeffrey Brown, 41, in a parked pickup truck in the area of Seminary Street and Vine Street in Greencastle around 12 p.m.

Brown has an active warrant out of Clay County for failure to appear in court on a charge of residential entry as well as a warrant for possession of a handgun.

Authorities attempted to take Brown into custody before he fled in his truck.

Brown drove down multiple Greencastle roads before heading west in Putnam County. He later crashed his vehicle at a train bridge on County Road 400 West near the Oakalla Bridge.

According to authorities, Brown got out of his truck and stole a nearby vehicle that was owned by a company doing work in the area. Brown fled in the vehicle and eventually stopped in the area of the Croy Creek Church in southwest Putnam County.

Brown then got out of that vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Authorities from multiple responding agencies set up a perimeter and K-9 officers and an Indiana State Police helicopter were dispatched to assist. Brown was not found after an hours-long search.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy from Putnam County was involved in a crash during the pursuit. That deputy was responding to the chase when he struck a northbound vehicle at the intersection of Walnut and Vine streets. The deputy then crashed into two parked cars.

The deputy and the driver of the northbound vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. Neither the deputy or his K-9 officer were injured in the crash.

If you have any information about Brown’s whereabouts you are asked to notify local law enforcement.

Authorities say you should not approach Brown if you see him because he is believed to be armed and dangerous.