Suspects caught on camera in Boost Mobile phone store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The operators of a cellphone store are asking for the public’s help to determine the suspects in a Sunday afternoon robbery at a store on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a robbery in progress about 6 p.m. Sunday at Boost Mobile, 8154 E. 21st St. That’s in the Braeburn Shoppes retail mall east of North Franklin Road.

Ali Mohammed, regional manager of the store’s owner, Mobile Center Inc. and Mobile Hub Management, said Monday the business is offering a $500 reward to whoever helps in finding the suspects. Mobile Center provided surveillance video that shows the robbery and the suspects. Mohammed said the robbery actually happened about 5:40 p.m.

The IMPD report only described the suspects as a Black male and a Black female.

Mohammed said in an email to News 8 that the suspects asked about iPhone 12 prices. Both suspects carried guns. They took cash from the store, an employee’s phone, and a customer’s phone and wallet. The IMPD report shared similar information, but said only one handgun was involved.

Anyone with information can call the IMPD Robbery/Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.