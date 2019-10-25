Suspended Indy priest charged with child sex crimes

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Child sex crime charges have been filed against Father David J. Marcotte, a priest for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Fr. Marcotte was suspended from ministry in February after initial reports of sexual abuse involving a minor in 2016.

According to online court records, Marcotte has been charged with the following:

Child solicitation

Vicarious sexual gratification, victim(s) under 16, but older than 13

Dissemination of matter harmful to minors

The charges, all of which are felonies, were filed on Thursday.

Fr. Marcotte was ordained in June, 2014. He was most recently serving as a chaplain at Roncalli High School before his suspension.

Before serving as a chaplain at Roncalli, Fr. Marcotte spent time in various ministry roles at SS. Francis and Clare Parish in Greenwood, St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday it is “committed to protecting children and vulnerable adults from sexual abuse and misconduct.”