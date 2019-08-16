Suspicious man attempted to make contact with teen girls in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Hancock County are searching for a suspicious man who was attempting to make contact with teen girls Thursday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving a newer black truck in the area of County Road 550 West and US 52 Thursday between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The man was seen leaving a note inside one of the mailboxes of a home in the neighborhood. He is believed to be in his mid-20s.

Authorities are asking the public for assistance with the case. Anyone with information about the incident or if you have a home monitoring system that would show the area involved is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 317-477-1199.