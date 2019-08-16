Suspicious man attempted to make contact with teen girls in Hancock County

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
police lights crime_1520277840181.jpg-873702562.jpg

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Hancock County are searching for a suspicious man who was attempting to make contact with teen girls Thursday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving a newer black truck in the area of County Road 550 West and US 52 Thursday between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The man was seen leaving a note inside one of the mailboxes of a home in the neighborhood. He is believed to be in his mid-20s.

Authorities are asking the public for assistance with the case. Anyone with information about the incident or if you have a home monitoring system that would show the area involved is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 317-477-1199.

SUSPICIOUS MALE IN NEW PALESTINE AREA On August 15th the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received information…

Posted by Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Friday, August 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: