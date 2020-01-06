SWAT situation ends after shooting leaves person in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT situation has ended in a residential area on the north side after a person was shot there.

The person shot, who is a friend of the gunman, was in critical condition when taken into surgery, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 7800 block of Marquis Avenue in the Diamond Place subdivision, near 79th Street and Township Line Road around 4:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

The friend was taken to St. Vincent Hospital.

The gunman was barricaded in a home after the shooting.

The subdivision at 6 p.m. was being blocked off at the entrance on 79th Street.

Lots of police presence in the 2100 block of West 79th street. Road will be closing!! Please seek an alternate route. This may be closed for a extended period of time. Watch here for when it will reopen #IMPDtraffic pic.twitter.com/RvcwbItsye — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 6, 2020

This story will be updated.