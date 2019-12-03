SWAT investigation underway on northwest side

Indianapolis metropolitan police SWAT units were at 71st Street and Zionsville Road on Dec. 2. 2019. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT investigation is underway where a subject is barricaded on the city’s northwest side.

A SWAT unit and more than a dozen IMPD cars were at the intersection of 71st Street and Zionsville Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police confirmed the barricaded subject was connected to a report of a business burglary at a shopping center with a Kroger grocery store anchor less than a mile to the east.

A K-9 officer had been in the area of that burglary searching for suspects around 6:25 p.m., police said.

Police did not provide additional information about which building the subject was in. New 8 crews observed patrol cars at the northwest corner of the intersection.