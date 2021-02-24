SWAT on scene after woman fatally shot outside home near north-side school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was fatally shot outside a home near an elementary school, and a SWAT team remained at the crime scene more than two hours after the shooting, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to the report of a person shot while medics were sent to a report of the unsafe scene of a stabbing just before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Caroline Avenue, according to initial dispatch reports. The address was for a home that’s southwest of the intersection of East 51st Street and North Keystone Avenue.

The woman died at a hospital, said William A. Young with IMPD’s public information office.

Special-tactics-and-weapons vehicles and personnel remained outside the home just after 5 p.m. Wednesday to serve a search warrant. Police previously said someone may have a gun in the home.

“It’s a very intense scene. We are looking at one residence in hopes to clear that residence, to make sure that there is nobody inside the residence, so we’ll be out here for a while this evening,” Young said shortly after 5 p.m.

Young said investigators think the woman was shot outside the home near a vehicle.

Police were not sure of the relationship of the victim and the suspect, Young said. He said he has received no information about a child in the home.

Indianapolis Public Schools said Rousseau McClellan School 91 was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution due to the police activity in the area. The school was not evacuated, an IPS spokeswoman said. Students later dismissed safely from the school, Young said.

Young asked anyone who saw activity in the area after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

LISTEN: negotiations are underway before SWAT eventually enters the home @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/4pDR2ZvWPo — Demie Johnson (@DemieJohnsonTV) February 24, 2021