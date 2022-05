Crime Watch 8

SWAT team dealing with barricaded suspect on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are currently dealing with a barricaded person on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of S. Emerson Ave. That’s south of English Avenue and north of Prospect Street.

IMPD says officers responded due to a disturbance involving a weapon.

No other information has been provided.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.