SWAT teams apprehend man reportedly firing gun while barricaded in home

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A 46-year-old rural Williamsburg man was arrested Wednesday after two special weapons and tactics teams were called to his Wayne County home, the Richmond Police Department reports.

Shaun Fields reportedly fired rounds from a gun while barricaded at his home in the 4700 block of Helm Road. That’s just off U.S. 35 about a 10-minute drive northwest of the Wayne County city of Richmond.

A social media post from Adam Blanton, Richmond assistance chief of police, says Fields was taken into custody without incident.

Online jail records show the 45-year-old was booked just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was preliminarily charged with communication-intimidation extortion/blackmail, and domestic battery-deadly weapon. Online court records show no active case for Fields.

Richmond police posted photos of the SWAT response.