Taco Bell shootout leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized; 4 total shot in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two died and two others were wounded in separate shootings early Saturday morning, including one police called a “running gun battle” that ended up at Taco Bell.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the most recent shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell at 951 Indiana Ave.

Two vehicles locked in a running gun battle ended up in the Taco Bell parking lot. People inside the vehicles fired several shots at each other, blowing out several windows of the restaurant.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds, a man and a woman. The man died shortly after arriving at a hospital, while the female was listed in stable condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD did not say if anyone was inside the store when the shots were fired.

Another shooting was reported at 3:15 a.m. Officers were called to investigate a person shot at St. Francis Hospital at 8111 S. Emerson Ave. There, they located a victim injured from a gunshot. They were in stable condition.

IMPD says officers believe the shooting originally happened in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue, which is a business area on the south side.

Saturday’s first shooting broke out around 2:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Scarlet Avenue. That’s at the Greystone Village Apartments off West 34th Street and Moller Road on the northwest side.

Online police reports show IMPD officers were dispatched to investigate a loud party, but they later arrived and located a man shot. He unfortunately died at the scene.

IMPD has not shared what led up to the earlier shootings. They have not named any suspects.