Task force arrests 19-year-old after fatal crash, firearms investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force (ICGTF) on Monday arrested a 19-year-old after a fatal crash and firearms investigation.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Eric Simpson on Monday.

In Feb. 2024, ICGTF detectives arrested Simpson in the 1000 block of North Linwood Avenue, where he was found in possession of a firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

In July 2024, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives and ICGTF detectives observed Simpson in the downtown area carrying a firearm. Officers knew Simpson was a prohibited person and could not legally possess a firearm. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Simpson’s vehicle, but he fled, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended shortly after.

It was later discovered that Simpson had continued driving at a high rate of speed, resulting in his vehicle flipping, killing a passenger and seriously injuring another. IMPD filed a warrant for Simpson’s arrest on charges including resisting law enforcement causing death, reckless homicide, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Simpson fled the crash scene and was not apprehended at that time.

On Monday, detectives found Simpson in the 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive and arrested him on an active warrant related to the fatal crash. Simpson also had a warrant for possession of a machine gun stemming from the Feb. 2024 investigation by the ICGTF. During the arrest, detectives found over 80 grams of raw marijuana, dealing paraphernalia, and a handgun.