Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Teen accused of fatally shooting New Castle man to be tried as adult

Ernest Thornsbury (Provided Photo/New Castle Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Henry County prosecutors have filed adult murder charges against the teen who allegedly shot and killed a New Castle man in May.

Quiton Marqtez Vann is facing felony charges for murder for the May 2 death of 47-year-old Ernest Thornsbury.

Around 8:30 p.m. May 2, New Castle Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run at the intersection of South 21st Street and “A” Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Thornbury lying bloody in the road. First responders arrived and learned that Thornbury had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

During the investigation, police identified four possible suspects, including Vann. Vann, who was 13 at the time, was taken into custody later a few hours later.

Online court records show that prosecutors filed the charges on Aug. 4. Indiana law allows for children as young as 12 to be charged with murder in adult court with a judge’s approval.

A jury trial for Vann is set for Nov. 27.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kentucky murder suspect arrested at...
Crime Watch 8 /
Esmark makes offer for US...
Business /
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to...
Local News /
Missouri man arrested in road...
Crime Watch 8 /
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie...
National News /
Toyota recalls some 2022, 2023...
National News /
Health Spotlight: Regular routines may...
Medical /
Opioids with fentanyl impacting youth,...
Multicultural News /