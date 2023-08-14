Teen accused of fatally shooting New Castle man to be tried as adult

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Henry County prosecutors have filed adult murder charges against the teen who allegedly shot and killed a New Castle man in May.

Quiton Marqtez Vann is facing felony charges for murder for the May 2 death of 47-year-old Ernest Thornsbury.

Around 8:30 p.m. May 2, New Castle Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run at the intersection of South 21st Street and “A” Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Thornbury lying bloody in the road. First responders arrived and learned that Thornbury had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

During the investigation, police identified four possible suspects, including Vann. Vann, who was 13 at the time, was taken into custody later a few hours later.

Online court records show that prosecutors filed the charges on Aug. 4. Indiana law allows for children as young as 12 to be charged with murder in adult court with a judge’s approval.

A jury trial for Vann is set for Nov. 27.

