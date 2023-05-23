Teen arrested for criminal recklessness after Tuesday morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody following a shooting early Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to report of a walk-in person shot at Community Hospital South near Southport around 3:09 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The person was last said to be in stable condition.

Aggravated assault detectives with the IMPD assisted in the investigation, and determined that the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of East Stop Road 11 near Madison Avenue on the south side.

Upon further investigation, officers took a 15-year-old into custody for an alleged connection to the shooting. Police didn’t disclose the gender of the 15-year-old.

The teen faces potential criminal recklessness and dangerous possession charges for the shooting if the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office decides to charge them.

Officers are still working to determine the circumstances of the incident.