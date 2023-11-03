Teen boy in critical condition after shooting outside school, Christian center

Indianapolis police say two high school students were involved in a shooting outside a school on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting happened Friday afternoon in the parking lot for a K-12 school and a Christian center, police say.

Initial reports from police at the scene said two high school students were involved in the Friday afternoon shooting that left a teenage boy in critical condition. Lt. Shane Foley of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department later said IMPD could not confirm that the shooting involved students.

He said in an impromptu news conference at the shooting scene that the teen shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No information was public shared about the teen.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot just before 12:54 p.m. Friday at 2259 Ralston Ave. That’s the address Edna Martin Christian Center. Adjacent to the center is the KIPP Indy Legacy School, 2255 Ralston Ave.

The buildings are a few blocks west of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Avenue and Rural Street on the east side of the city.

Foley called the shooting tragic. He said one person has been detained, and the shooting is believed to have been a targeted incident.

The KIPP school encompasses kindergarten-Grade 12 for more than 1,500 students. School was dismissed for the day, and evening events have been canceled. Parents were informed of the shooting through an app that limited to the school community, Foley said.