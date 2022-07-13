Crime Watch 8

Teen boy killed in shooting at apartments on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen boy died Wednesday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a shooting at the Woods at Oak Crossing apartments on Merrick Way. That’s near the intersection of Kessler Boulevard and 38th Street.

Officers arrived and found the teen boy shot outside a vacant apartment. He died at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the boy’s identity and cause of death once next-of-kin is notified, IMPD says.

Police at the scene said the apartment appeared to have been broken into.

While at the scene of the shooting, officers learned about someone who ran from the scene.

IMPD said in a news release Monday night that investigators at the early-morning scene learned three men — two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old — with gunshot wounds showed up at IU Health Methodist and Eskenazi hospitals. The man at Eskenazi was in good condition. The men at Methodist were reported to be in critical condition.

“Detectives believe all of the individuals with injuries of apparent gunshot wounds were related to the same incident at Merrick Way,” the release said.

Investigators need help from the public to solve these kinds of crimes, says IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

“We solve these crimes with the public’s help,” Weilhammer said. “We’ve had several crimes here recently that we’ve been able to solve because the public is calling in and giving us information so that our detectives can track down the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or mark.howard@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8466.

This story, video and headline were updated with new information from police that the person who died was a teenage boy. Also, police say three men, not one showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.