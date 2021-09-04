Crime Watch 8

Teen boy shot at gas station, runs to nearby football field for help

Indianapolis police on the night of Sept. 3, 2021, investigate the shooting of a teen boy at the Shell gas station at the intersection of West 10th Street and Country Club Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen boy was in good condition after being shot Friday night at a gas station and running to a nearby high school football game for help, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 9:45 p.m. Friday to the 7700 block of Maureen Terrace. That’s an apartment complex that’s adjacent to the Ben Davis campus.

Officers eventually determined the shooting had happened at the Shell gas station at the intersection of West 10th Street and Country Club Road. An argument may have sparked the shooting.

The boy ran from the shooting scene and sought help at the nearby Ben Davis High School football field, where the Giants played the Pike Red Devils on Friday night.

No information on a shooting suspect was immediately available from IMPD on Friday night.