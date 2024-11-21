Teen convicted of murder in 2023 shooting death of 18-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old was convicted of murder Thursday for the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Lawrence.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Derek Reasor was convicted of murder for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Bryce Brown.

A three-day jury trial concluded with Reasor’s conviction on several charges, including murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery resulting in bodily injury, armed robbery, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Reasor, 17, was found guilty of killing Brown during a botched robbery in May 2023.

Another defendant, Quayvon George, was also charged in connection with the crime. George pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and is awaiting sentencing.

A third person, Kayjuan Gay, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the crime, the release. Gay pleaded guilty to the same charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in June.

The incident happened May 26, 2023, when officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Louisville Drive. Officers found Brown in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Brown was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Reasor, George, Gay, and another juvenile had planned to rob Brown when he arrived at the apartment complex for a transaction.

Witnesses said that the suspects attempted to use counterfeit money during the exchange, and then tried to rob Brown and the other passengers in his vehicle.

In the course of the robbery, Brown was shot and killed, and another passenger was also injured.

Through a combination of social media records, phone data, and surveillance footage, investigators said they were able to reconstruct the events leading up to the crime and identify the suspects.

Reasor is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears provided the following statement: