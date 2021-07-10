Crime Watch 8

Teen in serious condition after shooting at Taco Bell on city’s east side

A teen boy was seriously hurt on July 10, 2021, after a shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant located at East 10th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — A teen boy was in serious condition Saturday night after a shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 6:19 p.m. Saturday to 6990 E. 10th St., near Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived to find “an older teen boy” at the restaurant. He was in serious condition on last check, police said. Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened inside the restaurant.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. No suspect was in custody on Saturday night.