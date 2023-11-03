Teen male dies after shooting outside school, Christian center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male died after a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a K-12 school and a Christian center, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot just before 12:54 p.m. Friday at 2259 Ralston Ave. That’s the address of Edna Martin Christian Center and its Leadership and Legacy Campus. Adjacent to the center is the KIPP Indy Legacy School, 2255 Ralston Ave.

Initial reports from police at the scene said two students were involved in the Friday afternoon shooting that left a teenage male in critical condition. Later, Lt. Shane Foley of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in the first of two impromptu news conferences at the scene that IMPD could not confirm that the shooting at the “Leadership and Legacy Center” involved students.

Later, in the second news conference, Foley said the teen male had died after being taken to a hospital, and he would be identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. IMPD shared no other information about the teen.

Foley said the suspected shooter, who was been detained, was not a student at the KIPP school.

The IMPD lieutenant said a disturbance happened in the school prior to the shooting, but investigators cannot yet connect the disturbance to the shooting.

Foley said the “tragic” shooting is believed to have been a targeted incident.

The school nor the Christian center had shared any information about the shooting through their Facebook accounts or websites as of 4:10 p.m. Friday. News 8’s Camila Fernandez reached out to the school by phone and text for comment, but had no received any response as of 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Crime-scene tape cordoned off the parking lot outside the facilities on Ralston Avenue, which was closed for the initial investigation. The buildings are a few blocks west of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Avenue and Rural Street on the near east side of the city.

The KIPP Indy Public Schools website says the district has an elementary, a middle school and high school with more than 1,500 students. According to the Indiana Department of Education, the KIPP Indy Legacy High school had 260 students in the Grades 9-12 in the 2020-2021 school year, the latest date for which the state has posted information on schools.

The school canceled evening events. Parents were informed of the shooting through an app that limited to the school community, Foley said.