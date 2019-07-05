‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood arrested for domestic violence at Indy home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Amber Portwood was arrested for domestic violence related charges at her Indianapolis home early Friday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers were called to the home Portwood shares with her boyfriend in the 8900 block of Anchorage Drive just after 3 a.m. Friday on reports of a disturbance.

A male victim told officers he got into a disagreement with Portwood which led to her allegedly assaulting him while he was holding their one-year-old child.

Portwood was arrested for her alleged actions. The case will be reviewed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Portwood became famous after appearing on MTV’s first season of “Teen Mom” in 2009.