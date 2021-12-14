Crime Watch 8

Teen shot while attempting to rob employee of pawn shop in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A male teen was shot Tuesday afternoon while attempting to rob an employee of a pawn shop in Lawrence.

Lawrence Police Department says the employee was leaving the pawn shop to run an errand around 3:45 when three people tried to rob them, one of whom had a gun.

Shots were exchanged and the teen was hit. He is in serious condition, according to police.

The other two robbers drove the teen from the scene. They were apprehended near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road.