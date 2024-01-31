Teenage girl arrested after police respond to shots fired at Beech Grove High School

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday night after police responded to possible gunshots in a parking lot at Beech Grove High School, a police report said.

Beech Grove Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the high school located at 5330 E. Hornet Ave. just around 9 a.m.

Per the police report, the 17-year-old was arrested for criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm on school property. Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and 12 spent shell casings.

News 8 has reached out to the Beech Grove Police Department for additional information on the incident.