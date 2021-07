Crime Watch 8

Teenager critically injured in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A teenager is in critical condition after an early Friday morning shooting on the city’s near east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 1 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 10 block of North Jefferson Street for a person shot.

After getting to the scene, police found the juvenile female who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.