Girl stabbed to death near Arsenal High School identified

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools identified the teenager who died from a fatal stabbing Monday morning as Anabel Trujillo. She died just two blocks away from her school.

Police arrested a male juvenile in connection with this case.

“This should never take place. This should never be something. This family should never have to go through this at this Holiday time,” IMPD’s Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson said.

The stabbing happened around 9 a.m. on Indy’s east side at Randolph Street. Police found Trujillo with multiple stab wounds laying in the grass outside. She was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

In a statement, IPS said they have a crisis team onsite to assist students, “We know this news is deeply upsetting and we are committed to maintaining open lines of communication with our school community.”

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey called the death of the teenager and the arrest of a juvenile, “a heartbreaking and senseless tragedy that left our community shaken. A young life has been cut short and another has been forever changed by an act of violence.”

“Sadly were seeing more of this not less of it. More of young people today settling conflict either with a knife or a gun,” said Rev. Charles Harrison of Barnes United Methodist Church.

The tragedy happened in the same day as the mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin which left two people dead. The female shooter also took her own life.

“It’s really concerning that violence is being used to settle arguments and conflicts, and one has to question what has happened to the moral fabric of our country today?” Harrison said.

Harrison said he officiates too many youth funerals in the past 25 years. He is concerned about the increasing violence, “Talk to someone. Sometimes just count to ten and take a deep breath before you react on your emotions.”

Yeena Crev was walking in the neighborhood with her baby when she heard the news.

“It’s sad and I’m surprised because what’s the reason why? And how?” she said.

She’s a recent transplant to the neighborhood and moved in a few months prior. She said she doesn’t feel safe at all.

“No, no. I have a baby here. I live by myself with my baby and (there was) a shooting when I first moved here. It really scared me. I don’t think I can do a year here,” Crev said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to Detective Doug Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.