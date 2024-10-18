Two teenagers arrested for murder of 38-year-old Indianapolis man

Indianapolis police on Friday announced the arrest of two teenage boys they say are responsible for the murder of a 38-year-old man. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday announced the arrest of two teenage boys they say are responsible for the murder of a 38-year-old man.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 15, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the Westbury Court Apartments on Beverly Hills Drive. That’s on the city’s northwest side.

Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Jerry Thompson Jr. inside the common hallway of an apartment building. Thompson had been shot at least once and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two “persons of interest,” later determined to be the suspects, were found close to the scene and detained. They were interviewed and released pending further investigation.

After what IMPD described Friday as “relentless investigation,” murder warrants were issued.

On Thursday, officers from IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team located and arrested the teenage suspects.

Their names have not been released because of their ages.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.