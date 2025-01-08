Kokomo police arrest 19-year-old suspect in shooting of 17-year-olds

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-olds were in Indianapolis hospitals after being shot early Wednesday morning in Kokomo, police say.

Kokomo Police Department did not share the names of the 17-year-olds in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan J. Killebew, 19, of Kokomo, on Wednesday afternoon was in the Howard County jail on a 72-hour hold. He was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and aggravated battery, according to online jail records.

Kokomo Police Department was called just before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting in the 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street. That’s in a commercial and residential area just off State Road 22 a few blocks west of Reed Road/State Road 931.

Officers arrived to find one of the 17-year-olds in an alley. He was listed in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Police found the other 17-year-old at a Kokomo hospital with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital. He was stable on Thursday afternoon and was expected to be released, police say.

Investigators think the 17-year-olds had gone to Killebrew’s home to confront him over a previous altercation. Killebrew met them in the alley and fired “several rounds” at them, a police news release said. Gunfire also hit several vehicles.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017; text the department at 847411 with TIPKPD, then a space and then the information; or report tips anonymously on the Kokomo PD mobile app.