Crime Watch 8

TenPoint Coalition leader speaks out after rash of fatal shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rev. Charles Harrison says he’s frustrated after a week that saw 11 homicides in Indianapolis in the first six days of October.

Harrison’s Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition uses a grassroots approach to deterring crime. Former gang members take to the streets to diffuse conflicts before they turn violent.

“Then when you have a period of time where you see a lot of homicides, certainly it’s frustrating when you think you have made some progress and then you have a lot of people killed.”

Harrison remembers a time in the early 2000s when homicide numbers were sometimes below 100 for any given year. He credits that in part to neighborhood groups that took the burden off police by engaging with people who may be at risk and steering them in right direction.

“Where we had more of a bottom-up where neighborhoods and anti-violence groups were really driving the crime prevention strategies,” Harrison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says, despite the deadly week, officers remain determined to curb gun violence.

But, Harrison says, the police can’t do it alone. He’s hoping people in the community have the courage to come forward.

“People see things on the street and they are afraid to talk, but we have neighborhood groups that are leading the charge. I think they are able to get more people to speak up and come forward.”

IMPD made an arrest from the very first homicide of the month on East Michigan Street on Oct. 2. Police are looking for suspects in the other cases and anyone with information is asked to call IMPD.