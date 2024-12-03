26°
Terre Haute man charged with attempted murder after attacking ex-girlfriend

Marc Yates. (Provided Photo/Vigo County Jail)
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Terre Haute police said they arrested a man after he violently attacked an ex-girlfriend and her male friend with a “club-style” weapon, which left the woman with extensive injuries and the man with injuries that included a skull fracture.

Police arrested Marc A. Yates, 46, of Terre Haute and charged him with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Police said Yates had a restraining order issued against him by an ex-girlfriend after she had been “stalked and threatened.”

According to police, they responded to a report of a battery in the 3300 block of S US 41 on Nov. 26.

The woman had parked her car in a lot near her job and had asked a friend to accompany her. Yates attacked the woman and her male friend, leaving the man with “life-threatening injuries,” police said. The woman suffered injuries that included a fractured ankle.

Police described both as suffering “severe injuries.”

Days later, on Dec. 2, Yates was found at home on 4th Avenue.

U.S. Marshals and members of the Terra Haute police department went inside Yates’ home to arrest him after he refused to surrender, the department said.

Yates was given a $100,000 cash bond.

