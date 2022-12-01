Crime Watch 8

Terre Haute police officer placed on leave after fatal shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute police officer was placed on administrative leave after he fatally shot a man with a knife in a home Thursday morning, Indiana State Police say.

According to a state police news release issued Thursday afternoon, Terre Haute Patrol Officer Adam Noel was involved in the shooting, which happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the 1600 block of First Avenue. That’s a residential area that’s a few blocks northwest of Indiana State University.

When Noel arrived, police say, he heard a woman screaming inside the home during a domestic dispute. Indiana State Police say when Noel went inside the home, James Ready, 42, was holding a knife. Noel told Ready to drop the knife but he didn’t. That’s when the officer shot him.

When medical aid arrived, Ready was taken to a local hospital before he died.

Police say the woman was also taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police did not provide the identity of the woman.

Noel has eight years of service, the release says.