Caitlin Clark stalker arrested at Indianapolis hotel

Michael Lewis, 55, of Texas. Lewis was arrested at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis after police determined he'd been stalking Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and sending her sexually charged threats on social media. (Provided Photo/Marion County jail)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County prosecutors have charged a Texas man with felony stalking after he sent numerous threats and sexually charged messages to All-Star Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested on Sunday at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

The graphic messages, sent to Clark through X, started in mid-December and continued through January. In a few of the texts, Lewis described stalking Clark’s home and Gainbridge Fieldhouse and made mention of his trip to Indianapolis.

All other messages were sexually graphic.

Prosecutors say investigators pinned Lewis’ location to the downtown hotel based on his IP address, stating his presence was “especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident.”

Indianapolis police spoke with Lewis on Wednesday about the messages, to which he replied that his relationship with Clark was “imaginary” and the messages were all “jokes” and “fantasies.” He also said he was only in Indianapolis for “vacation.”

The messages continued despite the police visit, leading to his arrest.

Clark spoke with detectives on Saturday, stating she’d been very fearful, even changing her public routines and movement patterns for her safety. She also confirmed that she’d never met Lewis and never responded to any of his texts.

Along with stalking charges, prosecutors have issued a “stay away” order against Lewis following his release from jail. The order will prevent Lewis from entering Gainbridge and Hinkle fieldhouses and other unspecified locations in Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a release:

No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence. It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence. We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sherriff’s Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend’s arrest.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: