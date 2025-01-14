Man accused of stalking Fever star Caitlin Clark makes first court appearance

Michael Lewis, a Texas man accused of stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, is due in court in Indianapolis on Tuesday. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Texas man accused of stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Marion County courtroom on Tuesday.

An initial hearing for 55-year-old Michael Lewis is set to begin at 9 a.m., online court records show.

Lewis was arrested Sunday in Indianapolis. Law enforcement used his IP address to track him to a downtown Hilton, court papers say.

I-Team 8 found that Lewis posted over 800 messages aimed at Clark on X since Dec. 16. Many of the messages were sexually explicit.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say they first spoke with Lewis about his posts last week. During that conversation, Lewis said he had an “imaginary” relationship with Clark and that the posts were “just a joke,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8.

Police say they told Lewis to stop making the posts.

However, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday that the messages to Clark “may have escalated” after Lewis’ discussion with police.

“There’s a very definitive line that you can cross with what you are posting online. You don’t get to say whatever you want,” Mears said. “Some of these tweets involve a sexual battery and that they very clearly, in our view, cross the line.”

Investigators also spoke with Clark. According to court documents, Clark said she became “very fearful” after finding out about the messages from Lewis and even had to change her public appearances and personal routines.

Online court records show that the court has already issued a restraining order against Lewis and an order to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse if he posts bail.

Lewis faces one count of felony stalking. He faces up to six years in prison and a fine of $10,000.