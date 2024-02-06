Texas man arrested after shooting on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Texas man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the shooting of a motorist Saturday on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue, Indiana State Police say.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Saturday on the city’s east side, and the person was taken to a hospital, the state police said in a news release issued late Tuesday morning. Police did not publicly share the name of the person shot, or his or her condition.

Traffic cameras and some surveillance footage from a business helped investigators identify a possible vehicle, which Franklin Police Department found at a hotel in the Johnson County city south of Indianapolis.

Police later took Ernesto Espinoza, 24, of Donna, Texas, into custody. Online court documents on Tuesday evening did not show a case for Espinoza. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was expected to determine whether to file formal charges, the release says.

The release also says troopers serving Indianapolis and the adjacent counties of Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson and Shelby in 2023 investigated 56 incidents of gunfire on interstates, and an additional 236 incidents of road rage where a gun was reported to be pointed or displayed. Saturday’s shooting was the fourth incident in 2024 of shots being fired on the interstate.

“The Indiana State Police would like to strongly discourage motorists from engaging in any type of road rage as we are seeing these incidents lead to violence,” the release said.