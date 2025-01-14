Accused Caitlin Clark stalker says he’s ‘guilty as charged’ in 1st court appearance

Michael Lewis, 55, of Texas appeared in court for an initial hearing on Jan. 14, 2025. He was arrested days earlier after being accused of stalking and sending sexually charged messages to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Texas man accused of stalking and sending sexually charged messages and threats to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark admitted he was “guilty as charged.”

Michael Lewis, 55, appeared in court for an initial hearing Tuesday morning following his weekend arrest at a downtown hotel.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lewis started messaging Clark over X in mid-December through January. I-Team 8 counted 832 posts aimed at Clark over the span of 27 days, an average of 30 a day.

IMPD officers confronted him about the messages after learning he’d traveled from Texas to Indianapolis. Lewis said the relationship was strictly fantasy, a joke. Despite police confrontation, Lewis continued tweeting at Clark on X, leading to his arrest.

News 8’s Hernan Gutierrez was live inside the courtroom, and said Lewis pleaded “guilty as charged” as soon as he sat down.

Gutierrez noted he appeared “very erratic” throughout the hearing, and seemed to be laughing at points. Lewis made jokes like “Michael Lewis lassos Clark,” which is in reference to a social media post he made. He also commented about not receiving his medication and living in his car.

Lewis has also been arrested for stalking in the past, but the circumstances behind the arrests were unclear.

Lewis faces a presumptive three-year sentence, according to a Marion County judge. Lewis has also been ordered to sign a no-contact order with Clark and a stay-away order barring him from being within 500 feet of Gainbridge and Hinkle fieldhouses.

The judge also suggested to Lewis he “remain silent” in jail and only speak with his attorney.

He is being held on a $50,000 surety bond. If posted, Lewis will be required to wear an ankle monitor and to stay in Indiana.

His pre-trial hearing will be held remotely on March 31.

