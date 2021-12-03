Crime Watch 8

‘The Bail Project’ covered bonds of at least 3 repeat offenders, including man accused of stabbing IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Deonta Williams allegedly stabbed two IMPD officers on Wednesday, it was all part of a plan. He told investigators he made a fake 911 call to lure police into the neighborhood, kill one of the officers, take the officer’s gun and then have the other officer shoot and kill him.

But this wasn’t his first run in with the law. Williams was arrested for burglary earlier this year and was being held in the Marion County jail with a bond set at $25,000. That is, until The Bail Project stepped in and helped get his bond reduced. The organization said it provided $750 to Williams to cover his bond.

Williams’s case marks the third time this year News 8 has reported on a person involved in a violent crime who was out on bond as part of The Bail Project.

In a statement, The Bail Project said: “The 19-year-old was released on GPS monitoring and was living in a shelter at the time. Prior to this latest incident, he was charged with a misdemeanor and released on own recognizance by the court. It is clear from the recent events that he’s struggling with his mental health and this is a cry for help.”

News 8 has reported on two other cases, both murders, where the people accused were also out on bond through the program.

Travis Lang, 23, was arrested for murder after his release from jail on bond in a case where he was facing drug charges. Court documents said his bond was paid by The Bail Project.

Lang is charged in an October shooting that killed a man and injured a woman. His list of crimes dates back to 2018, and consists of pending charges related to auto theft, burglary, resisting law enforcement and multiple drug-related charges.

Marcus Garvin, 33, was charged in a stabbing incident in December at a gas station in Indianapolis after he told a man he took too long in the bathroom. The Bail Project paid Garvin’s bond and he was released on GPS monitoring.

In July, Garvin cut off his ankle monitor and murdered his girlfriend.

