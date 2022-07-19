Crime Watch 8

Theft report from truck stop leads to SWAT standoff, 4 males arrested at Daleville home

A vehicle registration led police to a home on July 18, 2022, about a mile east in the 9100 block of Delaware County Road 750 West in Daleville, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A theft report from a Chesterfield truck stop turned into a standoff with authorities before four males were arrested Monday at a nearby Daleville home, Indiana State Police say.

Chesterfield Police Department responded to a theft call about 8:50 p.m. Monday at the Pilot Travel Center, 15876 W. Commerce Road. Two Pilot locations are near the I-69 exit for State Road 67, and the theft was reported at the one west of the interchange in Madison County.

A state police news release’s headline indicated drug arrests were made, but no details were provided.

Todd Harmeson, the public information officer for Chesterfield police, told News 8 that the names of the four males arrested are not yet being released. He also said representatives of the Delaware County Health Department remained at the home with police on Monday night as the investigation continued.

The truck stop clerk told police a male entered the store and ran out with a home entertainment system. The clerk described the man for police and shared his license plate number.

The vehicle registration led police to a home about a mile east in the 9100 block of Delaware County Road 750 West in Daleville. Officers found the vehicle at the home, and watched a female run into the house and shut the door. Officers were unable to contact her, so they obtained a search warrant out of Madison County and contacted state police for help.

State police sent a special-weapons-and-tactics team and hostage crisis negotiator, who eventually de-escalated the situation. Three females, three males and a child inside the home eventually exited it, and the males were taken into custody. State police say in a news release the males may have possibly been armed.

One male who exited had an unrelated medical emergency and was airlifted to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. State police did not indicate what condition he was in or what ailment he suffered, but said life-saving medical assistance was given to him.