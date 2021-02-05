Theft suspect in Kokomo believed to be suspect in string of Ohio thefts

A suspect seen stealing items from a Kokomo business is believed to be the same suspect in a string of Ohio thefts, police say. (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect seen stealing items from a Kokomo business is believed to be the same suspect in a string of Ohio thefts, police say.

According to Kokomo Police Department, a male stole items from a business in the 100 block of East Sycamore in Kokomo. Additional details about that theft were not made available.

The suspect is believed to be involved in several ongoing theft cases in Green Township, Ohio. That’s a township in Hamilton County, Ohio, northwest of Cincinnati.

Police say the suspect may live in the central Indiana area.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call KPD Sgt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD hotline at 765-456-7017.