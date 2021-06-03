Crime Watch 8

Theft suspect killed after running into oncoming traffic on I-65 in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis man is dead after he ran into oncoming traffic on I-65 in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, June 2, just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 76.5 mile marker of I-65 South for an injury with accident.

Deputies said 39-year-old Cordell Jackson, of Indianapolis, apparently stole a vehicle from a bystander. The stolen vehicle was then located about half a mile from down the road, having been involved in a crash.

Following the crash, deputies said Jackson exited the vehicle, jumped over the median and then ran into oncoming traffic. Jackson was hit and killed by a semi that was unable to stop in time.

It’s currently unclear what caused Jackson to run into traffic.

Deputies did not say if the driver of the truck sustained any injuries in the crash.