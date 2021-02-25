Theft suspects targeting elderly shoppers in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood police are searching for the suspects who stole a wallet from an 82-year-old woman and used her credit card to charge more than $7,000.

Greenwood Police Department detective Scott Cottongim said there has been a rise in thefts targeting the elderly in the Greenwood area. Suspects are distracting elderly customers while they are shopping and then stealing their wallets, Cottongim said.

Video surveillance taken at a Greenwood Meijer on Saturday shows suspects steal a wallet from an 82-year-old woman by distracting her. After the wallet was taken, the suspects charged the victim’s credit card more than $7,000 in just one hour.

Anyone with information about the suspects in the video are asked to call Cottongim at 317-887-5619.