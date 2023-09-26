‘They let you out?’: Girlfriend of mistakenly released murder suspect now charged

Kevin Mason and Desiree Oliver. Marion County sheriff's deputies arrested Oliver on Sept. 20, 2023, for allegedly hiding Mason since his release from the Marion County jail on Sept. 13. (Provided Photos/Marion County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The girlfriend of Kevin Mason, the Minnesota murder suspect who was mistakenly released from the Marion County jail earlier this month, has been formally charged with helping him escape Indianapolis.

Desiree Oliver, 29, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies and is formally charged with assisting a criminal.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 8, 28-year-old Mason was arrested on Sept. 11 on three outstanding warrants, including murder, from multiple jurisdictions in Minnesota.

Mason was mistakenly released from the Marion County jail at 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 13, due to a clerical error.

Oliver told investigators that following Mason’s release, he called her from the release lobby of the jail asking how long it would take for her to get there to pick him up. Oliver said that she responded surprisingly saying, “They let you out?” Mason responded, “Yes.” Oliver then said, “Here I come.”

Nine minutes later, traffic cameras show Oliver’s 2020 Nissan Rouge traveling to the northeast side of the jail, where Mason was located. Security cameras from the jail show Mason leaving the release lobby and heading in the direction of Oliver’s car.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies later went to Oliver’s residence in an attempt to locate him. Deputies did not meet anyone in person but were connected with Oliver via a camera system in her home.

Deputies informed Oliver that they wanted to speak with Mason, but she told officers Mason was still in jail. Investigators then asked Oliver if she was willing to let them inside to see if Mason was there, but she informed officers she was the only one with a key and would not be home until 10 p.m.

According to court documents, investigators learned that Oliver visited a Walmart that same day and attempted to buy various men’s clothing items and travel kits, but her card was declined and she left the store.

On Sept. 20, Oliver was taken into custody. In an interview with detectives, she said she had met Mason through Instagram 6 months ago. She also told officers that she only knew Mason by the name “Knowledge,” and wasn’t aware of his full name until he was arrested at her home.

Oliver told police that she had dropped Mason off near Keystone Fashion Mall following his release and Mason had told her that he would have a ride from there. Court papers say an unknown male called Oliver’s phone before arriving near the fashion mall.

Court documents show that after his release, Mason and Oliver communicated through text messages over an app called Telegram. In a few messages, Mason asked the following: “Is there a tracker on your car?” “Is your phone in your name?”

In another message between the two, they allegedly discussed her sending him personal items and meeting up in person. Oliver responded that she needed to have work done on her car before she could come to visit Mason.

A $10,000 reward was being offered by the MCSO for information leading to the arrest of Mason.

This story has been updated to correct the amount for the reward.

