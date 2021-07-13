Crime Watch 8

Third shooting on west side in less than an hour leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday night in the third shooting on the west side in less than 45 minutes.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded about 8:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a person shot in the 5800 block of Suburban Drive. That is near the intersection of North High School Road and West 38th Street.

The man was found in a car with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and initially listed in critical condition. He died upon arrival at Eskenazi Hospital.

Police say they are waiting for a warrant to search the car. The investigation will be completed once the car is towed.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.