‘This is somebody’s family’: 2 men found dead in car with gunshot wounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old were found dead inside a car late Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the driver of the car crashed into a pole on Woodsmall Drive near Mitthoeffer Road. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Eric Colvin and 22-year-old Justice Wills with gunshot wounds. Investigators are following leads in the case, but they’re not sure what led up to the shooting.

Officers say the car was rolling just before it crashed into the light pole. The driver was not speeding.

“So what their conditions were before the crash we do not know,” officer Genae Cook said.

“This is an area where people can hear things, people can see things. It’s very important. This is somebody’s family. We need to work together and still come up with a solution on what happened,” Cook said.

No information about what led up to the shooting or where the shots were fired from has been released.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.