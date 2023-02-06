Crime Watch 8

Thorntown man leads police on chase with 2 kids in car, arrested

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Thorntown man was arrested after he led police on a chase with two children in the car Friday afternoon, police say.

Indiana State Police say an officer attempted to stop Travis Martin, 29, for speeding just before 4:30 p.m. on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. After the attempt, police say Martin drove away southeast on US 52 at a high speed.

Police chased Martin until he eventually stopped in the right lane just north of County Road 700 North in Boone County. When Martin got out of the car, police say two children were also in the car.

After further investigation, police say Martin showed signs of impairment. They say Martin refused to take a certified test. He’s facing preliminary charges for reckless driving, neglecting a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and resisting law enforcement.