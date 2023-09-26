Thorntown man sentenced over a century for triple murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Thorntown man was sentenced Tuesday to 195 years in prison for a 2021 triple homicide in Boone County.
Chad Grimball, 42, was convicted in August after a seven-day jury trial for the execution-style murders of Larry Stogsdill Jr., 40, Brannon Martin, 20, and Grace Bishop, 19. In addition to the murders, Grimball was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license.
Grimball was sentenced to 195 years in prison by Judge Bruce Petit of the Boone Circuit Court.
“Today’s sentence means that the Defendant will never walk free again. He will spend the rest of his life in prison for the heinous and cowardly acts he committed that day. The verdict and sentence are a
testament to our investigative and trial team commitment to achieving justice for the families of
Grace, Brannon, Larry, and our community – We Thank You.”
Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said in a release