Thorntown man sentenced over a century for triple murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Thorntown man was sentenced Tuesday to 195 years in prison for a 2021 triple homicide in Boone County.

Chad Grimball, 42, was convicted in August after a seven-day jury trial for the execution-style murders of Larry Stogsdill Jr., 40, Brannon Martin, 20, and Grace Bishop, 19. In addition to the murders, Grimball was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license.

Grimball was sentenced to 195 years in prison by Judge Bruce Petit of the Boone Circuit Court.