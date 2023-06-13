Search
Three juveniles arrested and charged after armed carjacking

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three juveniles were arrested and charged after a Monday morning armed carjacking, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., IMPD officers were sent to the 900 block of West 10th Street on a report of an armed robbery and carjacking. That’s on the city’s northwest side.

Upon arrival, officers gathered information and found the carjacked vehicle about 2.5 miles west in the 2500 block of West 16th Street.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 15-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female.

They also found a firearm, and marijuana with the female juvenile.

All three juveniles were charged with robbery and auto theft.  The female juvenile was also charged with possessing narcotics. The 15-year-old male had previously been charged for carrying a firearm by a prohibited person, according to police.

