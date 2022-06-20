Crime Watch 8

Three people shot at gas station on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Sunday at a gas station on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to a person shot outside the Citgo Station at Washington Street and South Euclid Avenues, just east of Sherman Drive.

Officers arrived and found two men who had been shot, IMPD Officer Kimberly Young tells News 8. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Young says a third person was also shot. That person’s condition is unknown.

Officer Young says investigators really need help from witnesses to solve this shooting and other recent crimes.

“There were several witnesses on this scene and it’s really sad to say, that as detectives are investigating, they can see several witnesses on the scene not helping and not giving any information to the police,” Young said. “At this time we ask the city, we ask the community: We need your help to solve these crimes. If you saw or know someone that was here that has any information to help us solve this, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.